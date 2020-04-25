Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Call it the reverse Donald Trump, because all of the receipts were turned in early this time around. Weeks after omitting him from their annual billionaires list due to insufficient evidence, Forbes has confirmed that Kanye West is indeed a billionaire, thanks to the rapper and entrepreneur handing over extensive copies of his financial records for an “authentic numeric look” at his net worth. The magazine reports that West is currently valued at “a bit over” $1 billion, with his stake in his Yeezy sneaker empire being the primary asset factor, in addition to his publishing rights, real-estate holdings, and — remarkably — livestocks. Prior to sending Forbes his records, West texted one of its reporters, claiming that the billionaire list was a “disrespectful article” that was “purposely snubbing me” from inclusion. “You know what you’re doing,” he wrote. “You’re toying with me and I’m not finna lye [sic] down and take it anymore in Jesus’s name.” Jesus, a humble carpenter who barely had a penny to his name, must be proud.