Fountains of Wayne Reunite for Adam Schlesinger Tribute With Sharon Van Etten

Fountains of Wayne at the 46th Annual Grammys Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

The surviving members of Fountains of Wayne, Chris Collingwood, Brian Young and Jody Porter, will reunite this week for an Adam Schlesinger tribute performance during Wednesday’s “Jersey 4 Jersey” benefit show, organized by the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, to raise money for the fight against COVID-19. Their fellow band member Schlesinger passed away due to complications from the illness on April 1.

The band’s remaining members will be joined by Sharon Van Etten on bass and backing vocals for the event. “Brian, Jody and I are honored to be part of the ‘Jersey 4 Jersey’ benefit, and grateful that Sharon was able to perform with us,” Collingwood said in a statement Monday. “Adam would have been proud that Fountains were helping to raise money for fellow New Jerseyans.” The show marks the first time Fountains of Wayne has performed together live in seven years.

“As a New Jersey native, it means so much to me to participate in the NJPRF charitable event that gives back to this community,” added Van Etten. “Adam was an incredible songwriter and I am truly humbled to join Fountains of Wayne in his honor.”

“Jersey 4 Jersey” kicks off Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. EST, and can be streamed on Apple Music and Apple TV. In addition to Fountains of Wayne, the show will also feature a host of other New Jersey natives, including Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Tony Bennett, Chris Rock, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Jon Stewart, and SZA, among others. To find out more about the event, including how to donate, visit the New Jersey Pandemic Fund here.