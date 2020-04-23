Funny or Die Furloughs 20 Staffers Due to ‘Economic Reality’ of Coronavirus

Following the news of the Upright Citizens Brigade laying off theater staff on both coasts in March then shutting down the New York theater and training centers this week, another big comedy brand has been forced to make cuts due to the coronavirus. In a statement, Funny or Die confirmed that it’s furloughed some of its staffers this week and has also implemented “schedule and salary reductions,” citing the “economic reality” of the coronavirus. Around 20 employees have been furloughed, and none of those affected by this week’s cuts will lose their health insurance.

Here’s their full statement:

Yesterday we informed our staff of difficult changes we’ve had to make as our company, like so many others, attempts to navigate these unprecedented times.





Starting next week, our staff will be subject to temporary furloughs and schedule and salary reductions to help deal with the economic reality of COVID-19. We’d like to emphasize that no one has been laid off and no one, including furloughed employees, is losing their medical coverage. As hard as it was to make this decision to reduce the staff’s pay, these measures were necessary for the long-term health and future of our company.





Despite these painful but necessary changes, Funny Or Die will maintain all our operations, and we’ll continue to develop, create, and distribute the kind of premium content our fans expect. We will continue to reassess the situation throughout the summer, and look forward to returning our staff to full strength and full pay as soon as the business environment allows.





Lastly, we’d like to thank our entire team for their incredible work and perseverance. Through it all, we’ll remain committed to our well-being and to each other.