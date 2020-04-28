Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Beat Us All in the Quarantine Baby Race

Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock/Matt Baron/Shutterstock

This … is what makes them beautiful. TMZ reports that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, whose on-and-off romance has been a tabloid fixture for years, are expecting their first child together. Various “family sources” told the outlet that Hadid, a savage model of international renown, is about 20 weeks along and doesn’t know the sex of the baby just yet. The couple are currently quarantining with Hadid’s sister and fellow model, Bella, and family on their Pennsylvania farm and have been posting periodic social-media updates, but nothing that would indicate a baby on the way. With the pregnancy, Malik is now the third of his One Direction bandmates to become a father, following Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne. God, just think of their gorgeous genes.

Hadid and Malik, who first began dating in 2015 after a chance meeting at a party, have generally eschewed media attention except for a few fawning interviews from Malik through the years. “Everything is great. She’s super organized and I’m really not,” he once told British Vogue. “It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot.” They also share a horse together named Cool. “I’m really thankful that I met her,” he added to GQ. “I had a very negative outlook on things. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the fuck was running through my body at the time. She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle.”