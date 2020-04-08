Someone woke up on the wrong side of social distancing today. Governor Andrew Cuomo was skeptical about a future outdoors while fielding questions from the press in Wednesday’s briefing. And he was even more skeptical about the Broadway League’s decision to reopen the theaters June 7. When asked if that date could serve as a “rule of thumb,” Cuomo was quick to say “No.” “I wouldn’t use what Broadway thinks as a barometer of anything unless they’re in the public health business and have seen better numbers and models,” he continued. Sure, we barely see the sun these days but even we know that’s a burn. Obviously we love the weirdos who think up things like Cats and talk around saying “Macbeth,” but do we want them making life-or-death public health decisions? Maybe they can help out during the next global pandemic, okay? “It’s not just about Broadway theaters,” Cuomo said. “Before you go to Broadway theaters people will say ‘When can I go back to work? When can I go back to school? When are other essential service going to reopen? Before they go to a play, there’s going to be a lot of other questions that they’re going to ask.” Between Beetlejuice closing and Cuomo coming for their necks, the theater community is going through a lot right now. But with National Theatre Live productions coming to YouTube, Fleabag the one-act streaming via Amazon, and the original cast of Hamilton reuniting over Zoom, there’s still a lot to enjoy. Just … distantly.

Related