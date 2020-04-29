Welcome Haim to the quarantine music video game. New single “I Know Alone,” unintentionally released while we’re all spending our days alone, comes with a socially distanced music video featuring the sisters dancing six feet apart on a backyard basketball court. Unlike their last two, it’s not directed by Paul Thomas Anderson — the group instead worked with Paper Towns director Jake Schreier, a collaborator of their frequent choreographer Francis and the Lights. The video comes along with a new release date for their third album, Women in Music Pt. III. It’ll now be out June 26, after initially being postponed from April 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Call that record a summer girl. “Things were changing so quickly that when we were supposed to put out our record, it just didn’t feel like an appropriate time to do so,” Alana Haim told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “Now that it feels like we’ve settled into this weird quarantine new normal life, we really just want to put it out.” We just hope they don’t forget about that deli tour when this is all over.

