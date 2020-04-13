Hannah Gadsby’s New Special, Douglas, Gets a Premiere Date

Hannah Gadsby in Douglas. Photo: Netflix

Almost two years after the debut of her first Netflix comedy special, Nanette, Hannah Gadsby is returning to the streaming network with her latest show. Netflix announced today that Douglas, Gadsby’s new show, named after her dog, that she toured internationally last year will head to Netflix on Tuesday, May 26. (The deal for Douglas to go to Netflix has been in the works since last May.) According to the press release, “You can expect your expectations to be set and met by Douglas: a tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back guided by one of comedy’s most sparkling and surprising minds.”

May is turning out to be a big month for Netflix stand-up specials. The month will kick off with the debut of Jerry Seinfeld’s new special, 23 Hours to Kill, on May 5, followed by the premiere of Patton Oswalt’s new special, I Love Everything, on May 19. As for Gadsby’s special, she has one point to make during the promo released today: “It’s gonna be good! Unless you don’t like it — then it’s still gonna be good, and you’ll be wrong.”

Watch @HannahGadsby's new Netflix special Douglas, premiering May 26th. It's the only correct choice here. pic.twitter.com/QKkpti8pgz — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) April 13, 2020