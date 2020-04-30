Harrison Ford Is Under Investigation by the FAA Again

The Aviator. Photo: Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock

As if the Federal Aviation Administration doesn’t have more pressing matters to worry about, like making sure fighter jets fly safely over cities for a “morale boost,” now it has to deal with this Harrison Ford guy landing his plane all over the place. On April 24, the actor and aviation enthusiast was piloting a plane in Los Angeles when he crossed the path of a landing plane on Hawthorne Municipal Airport’s only runway. As an FAA spokesperson told CNN in a statement, “The FAA is investigating an incident in which the pilot of an Aviat Husky taxied across the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport Friday afternoon while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go landing.” (Here is a picture of Ford posing with a Husky — the plane, not the CGI canine kind — on the Aviat Aircraft website in 2014.) A representative for Ford told CNN that “Mr. Ford crossed the airport’s only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error.”

This is not the first time that Han Solo has gotten in trouble for his IRL piloting hobby. In 2017, he landed on a taxi instead of a runway, in front of a passenger plane that was about to take off, and called himself a “schmuck” over the mix-up. In 2015, he crash-landed a World War II–era plane on a golf course. He retained his license after both incidents. Do rich people know there are much easier hobbies you can do instead of literally flying planes through the paths of other oncoming planes? Take your creepy CGI dog for a walk. Do a puzzle. Take a course in ancient-Greek philosophy. The options are endless.