Photo: Josh Brasted/WireImage

As far as the world currently knows, Hayley Williams will release her first solo album on May 8. But in case 17 days is too long a wait (no matter that it’s already been three years since Paramore’s last album), Williams has now released ten songs off the project, titled Petals for Armor. She released the five-track Petals for Armor I EP in February, and planned to release five more songs in mid-March as Petals for Armor II. She chose to postpone the release due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead release the five songs week by week, beginning with the Boygenius–featuring “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris.” But it’s not the journey, it’s the destination — in this case, that we now have likely over half of Williams’s new album in our hands. Even though the days have felt like months lately, that should help us get to May 8.