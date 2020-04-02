HBO Will Let You Stream Some Shows and Movies For Free, As A Quarantine Treat

Photo: Courtesy of HBO

Everyone should be self-isolating in their homes right now due to the threat of coronavirus, and also, HBO has a new streaming service to launch soon. Put both of those things together, and the network is gifting people some of its catalogue for a limited time so you can stream movies and TV for free, without a subscription. There will be nine HBO original series available, including The Wire, The Sopranos, and Veep, and people will be able to access Warner Bros. movies that live on the service, such as Detective Pikachu and Crazy, Stupid, Love. There will also be 10 documentaries to choose from (which includes docu-series), like McMillion$ and The Case Against Adnan Syed. Each of the titles will be accessible via HBO Go and HBO Now, but for a window starting on April 3, anyone can access them, even if they aren’t paying the network for anything right now. But of course, if you liked what you saw so much that you felt compelled to subscribe to HBO Max when that goes live in the near future, surely the company wouldn’t mind.