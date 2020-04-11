Coronavirus Forces Friends Reunion Special to Go on a Break

Photo: NBC

We’ll just pivot, pivot, pivot away from any sort of happiness at this point. While it was previously reported that HBO Max’s very expensive Friends reunion special would be somehow affected by the coronavirus pandemic, we now know how: The reunion has yet to be filmed at all, and as such, will not be premiering when the new streaming network launches in early May. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are all confirmed to still be participating when it’s deemed safe enough to go into production, and as a reminder, this will not take the form of a scripted Friends episode. Rather, the sextet will be reminiscing about their time on the sitcom on the original sets, and will maybe try to recreate an English trifle while Hugsy the Bedtime Penguin Pal watches. Who knows.