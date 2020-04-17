Hot Dog groomer Jess Rona (R) and a canine costar. Photo: HBO Max

You’ve already cut your bangs, bleached your roots and dyed your highlights every color of the rainbow. It only stands to reason you’d start weighing which clipper guard will give Boomer the freshest summer cut. Stop it, and get some help from HBO Max’s upcoming dog grooming competition show Hot Dog.

According to the show’s press release, the twelve-episode Hot Dog, from Making It’s Nicolle Yaron and Jax Media, will feature “three dog groomers facing off in a full head-to-tail creative competition showcasing canine breeds of all kinds.” Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona will head up the judges’ panel, and will be joined by celebrity guests and an as-yet undesignated host. The dog and pony(tail) show will premiere whenever the new streaming service launches, sometime next month.