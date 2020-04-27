Hear The Offspring’s Cover of Tiger King’s ‘Here Kitty Kitty’

Remember Netflix’s Tiger King? It feels like a thousand years ago that everyone in America was binge-watching the bizarre and tragic tale of exotic animal owner-turned-convicted felon Joe Exotic. In the spirit of quarantine slowly driving everyone to the brink of madness, The Offspring have covered the song “Here Kitty Kitty,” from the docuseries, which, as you might recall, turns Joe Exotic’s allegations against Carole Baskin concerning her missing second husband Don Lewis into something even more radio-worthy than when Joe sang (quietly over) it.

“Hey Guys!,” the band writes on YouTube. “Like many of you, we are going a little stir crazy these days and we wanted to do something fun to put a smile on our faces, and hopefully on some of yours too. This song, ‘Here Kitty Kitty,’ was originally by the Clinton Johnson Band, and *not* by anyone in that recent documentary we all got caught up in.” The music video features a skateboarding tiger, and singer Dexter Holland and guitarist Kevin Wasserman practicing appropriate social distancing. Those two dancers though… Wouldn’t trust ‘em as far as we could throw ‘em.