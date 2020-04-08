Even though basically everything in Hollywood is on pause right now amid the coronavirus economic shutdown, there are still a lot of shows that got made before social distancing went into effect, and they’re coming out now. Since you’re at home, it’s a perfect time to get ready for season two of Amazon’s mystery thriller Homecoming, which debuts on May 22. The second installment stars Janelle Monáe as a woman who wakes up on a boat in the middle of a lake with no memory of who she is or how she got there. Obviously, she wants to figure out her own identity, which will put her face-to-face with the Geist Group, which in turn is behind the Homecoming Initiative. Layers of mystery! Along the way there’s more Stephan James, returning from season one, Hong Chau, Chris Cooper, and secrets.

