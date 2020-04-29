How to Get a Refund for All Your Tickets

Not you. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Even as states around the country begin to reopen, it looks like it will take some time until things are totally back to normal in the entertainment industry. Events and concerts are continuing to get canceled, so if you had plans for an outdoor festival or Broadway play this summer, make sure to check your ticketing company for information about refunds and ticket credits. Since we last reported on how to get your money back, several ticketing sites have updated their terms and conditions, so we’ve updated this post with the latest information. Here are what the top ones have to say.

Live Nation

Live Nation created the Ticket Refund Plan amid coronavirus cancellations. If your event was canceled, you will be automatically refunded, or if your event was scheduled for a Live Nation venue, you have 30 days to ask for a 150 percent credit to use toward buying future tickets. If your event has been postponed, tickets will be valid for the new date. If you want a refund, you have 30 days to request it starting from the announcement of the new show date. “If you have tickets to a show that is postponed, you will be able to select your refund option once the new date is announced,” Live Nation’s website reads. “If 60 days has passed since a show was postponed and no rescheduled dates have been announced, the 30-day window for refunds will open at that time.”

Also, if your Live Nation event gets canceled, you have the option to get a Live Nation credit of 150 percent of the original ticket price. “When you choose this option, Live Nation will also donate tickets to healthcare workers to share the gift of live with those working on the front line through our Hero Nation program. We will donate 1 ticket for every ticket you originally purchased. All ticket holders will receive emails with their options beginning May 1. This offer is not valid for special events, third party rentals or festivals,” Live Nation’s website reads.

In a memo leaked to Variety, Michael Rapino, chairman and CEO, told staff that Live Nation has refunded more than $80 million to ticket holders with more than 8,000 concerts and events impacted since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ticketmaster

If your event was canceled, Ticketmaster will issue you a full refund, according to its website. If your event was rescheduled, Ticketmaster will contact you as soon as they know the new date. Sometimes the event organizer will offer a refund for a rescheduled date, and if that’s the case for your event, that link will be visible in your Ticketmaster account online. If your event was postponed or rescheduled and you can’t attend the new date, you can sell your tickets to another buyer through Ticketmaster.

In the same memo, Rapino writes to his staff, “It is important to remind everyone that Ticketmaster is a platform, and does not hold on to money from client sales. In order to issue refunds, Ticketmaster must first get approval and funds from our clients. These event organizers of concerts, festivals, games or events set the policy on refunds, and Ticketmaster facilitates services accordingly.” According to the memo, Ticketmaster has already refunded $400 million in sales to ticketholders.

Vivid Seats

If your event is canceled, you will get 110 percent in Vivid Seats credit, plus 10 percent will go toward MusiCares Foundation, whose mission is to provide “a safety net of critical assistance for people within the music industry in times of need,” according to Vivid Seats’ website.

If you want cash, you need to contact customer service within seven days of the cancellation, and if your event is postponed, just hold on to your tickets because they will be good for the future date.

SeatGeek

If your event is canceled, you are protected through its SeatGeek’s Buyer Guarantee, which states “you will be refunded the full purchase price or issued a credit to be used for a future purchase to be determined in SeatGeek’s sole discretion,” according to SeatGeek’s website. If the event is postponed, your tickets will likely be good for the new date (depending on the venue’s policies). Because the beginning of the MLB season has been postponed, SeatGeek will refund canceled spring-training tickets.

StubHub

If your event has been postponed, rescheduled, or canceled, no need to contact StubHub — they will contact you. “If you received a coupon for 120 percent that expires in 12 months, don’t worry! We are extending all 120 percent coupons to be valid until Dec. 31, 2021,” StubHub’s website reads. As for the postponed MLB, MLS, NBA, NCAA, and NHL seasons, StubHub “will contact you as soon as we have more details,” according to the website.

AEG Presents

If your event has been postponed, you have 30 days from when the rescheduled date is announced to request a refund from AEG Presents. If a rescheduled date has already been announced, you will receive an email in May with instructions on how to request a refund. “Tickets purchased AFTER the rescheduled date has been announced will not be eligible for this refund,” AEG Presents’ website reads. “If your show hasn’t announced a new date yet, please hold on to your tickets. You will be receiving an email notification from the ticketing company when the show is rescheduled, along with information on how to request a refund should you choose not to attend the rescheduled event. Note that if you wish to attend the rescheduled show, your original tickets will remain valid for the new date.”

Broadway

Broadway shows have been suspended until June 7, according to the Broadway League. “Those holding tickets for performances through June 7, 2020 will receive an email from their point of purchase with information regarding exchanges or refunds,” the Broadway League’s website reads. “Any customers holding tickets through June 7, 2020 that have not received an email by April 12 should reach out to their point of purchase for information regarding exchanges or refunds.”

Telecharge

If you purchased your ticket from Telecharge and the event has been suspended or canceled, Telecharge will email you with instructions on how to exchange or refund your tickets, according to its website. “There is no need to contact us right now,” the website reads.

Movie Theaters

Even though Texas will allow movie theaters to open May 1, Alamo Drafthouse says it won’t. “We will not be opening our Texas theaters this weekend,” they tweeted. “Opening safely is a very complex project that involves countless new procedures and equipment, all of which require extensive training. This is something we cannot and will not do casually or quickly.” If you are a part of Alamo’s Victory Rewards program and are worried about special offers expiring while the theater is closed, Alamo’s website says “When we reopen, we’ll hook you up on all fronts.” If you have a season pass to Alamo, billing has been suspended while the theater is closed, but if you wish, you can continue to pay and membership fees will be donated to the Alamo Family Fund to “help employees who are facing financial hardship immediately after a natural disaster or an unforeseen personal hardship,” according to its website.

Cinemark probably won’t reopen until July, according to the L.A. Times. If you have Cinemark Movie Rewards points, those will be extended to June 30, according to its website, and its Movie Club membership will pause payments while the theaters are closed. Any tickets purchased in advanced will be refunded.

While AMC has no plans to reopen theaters right now, according to a statement on Deadline, AMC Stubs Members don’t need to worry. “All AMC Stubs A‑List member accounts have been automatically paused while our theatres remain closed,” according to AMC’s website. AMC Stubs memberships that were scheduled to expire will be extended “for the amount of time the theaters were closed.”

SXSW

After SXSW was canceled this year, a blog posted on its site on March 12 says that ticket holder’s 2020 ticket to the festival could be used in 2021, 2022, or 2023, and “50 percent off the walk-up rate in an alternate year of your choosing between 2021 and 2023.” This didn’t sit well with some ticket holders. On April 24, Maria Bromley and Kleber Pauta filed a lawsuit against SXSW claiming to have spent more than $1,000 each on attending the event. Not only would SXSW not offer a refund, the offer to use tickets for another year would expire April 30. “SXSW has, in effect, shifted the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic onto festivalgoers … individuals who in these desperate times may sorely need the money they paid to SXSW for a festival that never occurred,” the complaint reads, according to Billboard.

“Due to the unique nature of SXSW’s business, where we are reliant on one annual event, we incurred extensive amounts of non-recoupable costs well in advance of March. These expenditures, and the loss of expected revenue, have resulted in a situation where we do not have the money to issue refunds,” SXSW’s statement to Billboard says. “SXSW, like many small businesses across the country, is in a dire financial situation requiring that we rely on our contracts, which have a clearly stated no refunds policy. Though we wish we were able to do more, we are doing our best to reconcile the situation and offered a deferral package option to purchasers of 2020 registrations.”

Coachella

If you had Coachella tickets for the spring, you can get a refund until June 1, according to its website. However, if you can and want to attend the fall Coachella weekends on October 9–11 and October 16–18, your spring tickets are good for the fall.

Burning Man

If you want a refund, you can request it through your Burner Profile, according to the website, but Burning Man is urging ticket holders to donate to Burning Man Project to help keep staff and the Burning Man vision alive.

Newport Folk Festival

Newport Folk Festival has been canceled, but you have three options for what to do with your ticket, according to its website. “Donate all or a portion of your ticket that will go directly towards ensuring our festival for 2021 while continuing our support for artists and educators; apply your refund towards a 2021 Revival Membership — a new and onetime offer we’ve created specifically to ensure our future and provide these members with 3-day tickets to the 2021 festival (remaining memberships will be offered to the general public directly after the request period); or receive a 100 percent full refund if desired.”

Glastonbury

Glastonbury has also been canceled. If you do nothing, your $62 deposit will roll over to next year’s festival, which ensures you’ll have a chance to buy a ticket for next year. According to this tweet, if you want a refund check your email for “official information.”

Airbnb

If you planned on traveling for a festival or concert this year, then you’ll most likely need to cancel your Airbnb. If you booked an Airbnb on or before March 14, you will get your money back if your check-in date is between March 14 and May 31, according to Airbnb’s website. You can choose between a travel credit or full cash refund. If your check-in date is after May 31, you are not covered under COVID-19-related extenuating circumstances. The host’s cancellation policy will apply as usual. If you made a reservation after March 14, you are not covered under COVID-19-related circumstances unless the guest or host is sick with COVID-19.

Disney World in Florida

Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will remain closed until further notice. If you’re interested in changing your travel plans or making a new reservation, dates for June 1 and later are currently available, according to Disney World’s website. “As always, guests are able to modify these bookings if Walt Disney World Resort opens before or after that time.” If you have a ticket starting March 12 through the closure, you can use it for any date until December 15. If you can’t make it by December 15, you can apply the value of a “wholly unused ticket toward the purchase of a ticket for a future date,” according to its website. Disney is waiving all cancellation and change fees “up to the date of check-in for reservations with arrivals through June 30.”

Disneyland in California

Disneyland has the same policy — if you have a “passport” to Disneyland and you’ve paid in full, the expiration date will be extended, according to its website. Also, if you’ve paid in full, you can request a partial refund by calling 714-781-4567. If you’re on a monthly payment plan, payments will be stopped while the park is closed.

