The Babyface vs. Teddy Riley Battle Did Not Go As Planned

Last night’s Instagram Live battle between Babyface and Teddy Riley was maybe doomed to fail from the start. The battle, organized by Swizz Beatz, had already been postponed from April 12 due to Babyface’s COVID-19 diagnosis. When the two began their rescheduled battle last night, they were almost immediately hit with technical issues. An audience of more than 400,000 then watched in awe and confusion as two of R&B’s most legendary figures struggled to fix basic audio issues.

Riley, having misunderstood the assignment, had set up a kind of at-home concert stage that caused audio playback and echoing — Swizz Beatz later commented that Riley was doing too much and that “less is more” when it comes to Instagram battles. Though the two tried to troubleshoot and play through the sound issues, the event was ultimately called off. The live-stream lasted for about an hour before Babyface announced that the battle would be postponed once more, saying “I think that it’s only right that we postpone this thing until another time when there aren’t any technical difficulties, and everybody can hear the music the way it needs to be heard.”

And Twitter had jokes, of course. Notably, Toni Braxton live-tweeted for some of the live-stream, and was not impressed. Other famous faces popped up in the comments of Instagram Live, including Tyrese and Adele, who commented “Come on it’s 2020 we ain’t meant to get what we want.” Well put, Adele.

Y’all gonna have to let me know when my song come on cause this is cringe pic.twitter.com/dgnOnwpwpA — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

I can’t breatheeeeee. Tyrese is wilding tonight. pic.twitter.com/NNRWdPjY2E — Nneka Eke™️ (@miz_estaa) April 19, 2020

Teddy Riley after everyone left the live pic.twitter.com/tnafQq61rN — Skip Bae-Less (@kingloso__) April 19, 2020

Teddy Riley ignoring everybody comments about the sound pic.twitter.com/Ky6IUORIaW — IG: HazeyTey (@HazeyTey) April 19, 2020