Irrfan Khan, Bollywood Icon and Slumdog Millionaire Star, Dies at 53

Khan is survived by his wife and two children. Photo: Getty Images

Actor Irrfan Khan, whose success in Bollywood led to international acclaim, died on April 28 at 53 years old, his representatives confirmed to CNN. “It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away,” read a statement from his PR agency, Hardly Anonymous Communications. “Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.” Earlier this week, he was admitted to the ICU in Mumbai, India, due to a colon infection. The agency also noted that Khan’s own mother died last week, but he was unable to attend her last rites due to pandemic restrictions. In March 2018, the actor revealed that he had been diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor, an abnormal growth in specialized cells.

Khan broke out in Bollywood in the early 2000s, gaining national recognition in award-winning films such as Like in a … Metro. His key to international success was 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire, which won eight Academy Awards and seven BAFTA Awards. He’s also starred in Life of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World, and Inferno. Khan is remembered by his wife, two children, and fans across the world, including prominent figures who celebrated his life online.

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

A grateful fan of #IrrfanKhan here. Gone too soon. When he is on screen, you can’t take your eyes off of him. He lives on in his films. pic.twitter.com/aA9RAjsxSl — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 29, 2020