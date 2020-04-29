Irrfan Khan, Bollywood Icon and Slumdog Millionaire Star, Dies at 53

Actor Irrfan Khan, whose success in Bollywood led to international acclaim, died on April 28 at 53 years old, his representatives confirmed to CNN. “It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away,” read a statement from his PR agency, Hardly Anonymous Communications. “Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.” Earlier this week, he was admitted to the ICU in Mumbai, India, due to a colon infection. The agency also noted that Khan’s own mother died last week, but he was unable to attend her last rites due to pandemic restrictions. In March 2018, the actor revealed that he had been diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor, an abnormal growth in specialized cells.
Khan broke out in Bollywood in the early 2000s, gaining national recognition in award-winning films such as Like in a … Metro. His key to international success was 2008’s Slumdog Millionaire, which won eight Academy Awards and seven BAFTA Awards. He’s also starred in Life of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World, and Inferno. Khan is remembered by his wife, two children, and fans across the world, including prominent figures who celebrated his life online.