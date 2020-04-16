Photo: Getty Images/2020 George Pimentel

As Vulture reported earlier today, Hollywood is not really slowing down in the TV dealmaking department, even though it is unclear when anything will actually go into production again (or how the physical realities of film and TV shoots will change), and HBO Max just announced some huge incoming shows. J.J. Abrams’s Bad Robot banner is developing three new shows for the streaming service, two of which will stem from pretty famous source material. But first the original concept, which is called Duster and will be written by Abrams with LaToya Morgan and will revolve around the getaway driver for a 1970s crime syndicate. The second series, Overlook, will exist in the universe of Stephen King’s The Shining and explore the iconic hotel of horrors. (King and Abrams previously collaborated for Hulu’s Castle Rock.) And the third series doesn’t have a title yet, but it will be based around characters in DC’s Justice League Dark series, which is a kind of a huge deal.

Abrams also has the sci-fi fantasy show Demimonde in the works for HBO, and is working under a huge production deal that he sealed with WarnerMedia, which owns the network, last year.