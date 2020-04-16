January Jones Has Picked Up a Weird New Quarantine Hobby

Photo: Instagram

We are pleased to bring you the next installment of what January Jones is doing at home these days. When the stay-home measures first went into affect in Southern California, Jones shared her recipe for a “human stew” kind of detox bath — while wearing a rainbow caftan, of course. Shortly after that, she wordlessly danced around a room in her home while drinking Coors Light from a straw and wearing a dermatological LED face mask that radiated red light, and now she’s taking this time on her hands to learn a new skill. She’s excited to share it with us, and she got the inspiration from watching Annie, apparently, so start trying to guess what will happen in the video below. (You probably won’t. It would be kind of crazy if you did, unless you also just watched Annie and somehow had the same idea.) As Jones tells us, “Our household has been blessed by some good news, and I just wanted to share it with all of you.” So what’s the news? Find out for yourself.

no one is doing it like her. no one \can\ do it like her pic.twitter.com/T30dZrpgjL — lee pace is 6’5” (@post_prufrock) April 16, 2020

So the blessing is either the tap shoes themselves or the entire fact that Jones is tap-dancing in the house. There’s so much to love here, so much to process, from the abandon with which Jones is punishing her beautiful hardwood floors (whatever, she can buy new floors), to the cameo by her dog — which manages to find the camera’s sight line and stay in it — to the way Jones shuffles toward her device to turn it off after her big finish, to the way she sets the stage by saying, “Tap that … ass.” A lot of celebrities are bad at this lockdown thing, but so far, January Jones is a candidate for celeb MVP.