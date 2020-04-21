Jennifer Lopez Wants to Buy the Mets and We Should Let Her

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are already queen and king of both our hearts and New York, and now they’d like to make it official…by buying the New York Mets. According to Variety, J.Lo and A-Rod have reportedly “have retained JPMorgan Chase to raise capital for a possible bid” on the MLB team.

Last month, A-Rod expressed an interest in purchasing the Mets during his Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon interview. “I will say this: if the opportunity came up, I would certainly look at it,” he said, joking with Fallon: “And maybe you can buy them with me!” Before retiring from baseball in 2016, Rodriguez himself played seven seasons for the Seattle Mariners, three seasons with the Texas Rangers and twelve seasons with the New York Yankees. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is Jennifer Lopez. We should be so lucky.