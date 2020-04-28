Please Enjoy This Very Close But Very Incorrect Jeopardy! Answer

We’ll preface this video by saying: Sarah would go on to win her Jeopardy! match by a pretty substantial margin, and this Vulture writer, cocktail in hand, could only correctly answer one (1) clue in The Zulus category during last night’s episode. But that still didn’t stop us from laughing at her cute clue snafu anyway, which asked the players to identify a Zulu holiday “that was named in honor of this warrior leader in the early 1800s.” Now, even if you only have a rudimentary knowledge of African studies, it’s fairly obvious that the answer is funk songstress, fan enthusiast, and “I’m Every Woman” originator Chaka Khan. No, wait, sorry. That’s not right. It’s Shaka Zulu.

