Jerry Seinfeld Makes Way More Money Than a Supervillain

May is going to be a pretty big month for stand-up over at Netflix between the premieres of new specials from Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, and Hannah Gadsby, with Seinfeld kicking things off on Tuesday, May 5. His new special, 23 Hours to Kill, was filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City (back when theaters were still open and people were allowed to attend comedy shows) and features him covering very Seinfeldian topics such as “talking vs. texting, bad buffets vs. so-called ‘great’ restaurants, and the magic of Pop-Tarts.”

Netflix released the first trailer for Seinfeld’s special today, and luckily it gets an A+ for following our humble suggestion that trailers for stand-up specials should just contain one good joke. Well, technically it’s two jokes, considering the very short clip of Seinfeld ruminating on bathroom stalls is sandwiched between a conversation he, playing some kind of secret agent, has with a supervillain, who admits to Seinfeld, “Being a supervillain is not that much money. It’s not comedy-special money.” It’s probably helpful to point out that there’s “comedy-special money” and then there’s “Jerry Seinfeld/Dave Chappelle/Chris Rock comedy-special money,” but all that really matters is that Seinfeld has way more money than any of us and he’s thankfully not using it to build “death machines that never work.” Yet.