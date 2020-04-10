Jerry Seinfeld’s New Stand-up Special Premieres on Netflix Next Month

It’s less than a month away. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix would like to make your self-quarantining a little more entertaining in the form of a brand-new stand-up special from Jerry Seinfeld. The streaming network announced today that Seinfeld’s new special, titled 23 Hours to Kill, will debut just a little under a month from now on Tuesday, May 5. 23 Hours to Kill was filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City and highlights — what else — the comedian’s “sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace,” according to a press release.

Seinfeld’s last Netflix special, Jerry Before Seinfeld, debuted back in 2017. In addition to the new special, Seinfeld will release a book in October (its title has yet to be revealed) that will feature a selection of his jokes over the years organized by decade. “Whenever I came up with a funny bit, whether it happened on a stage, in a conversation, or working it out on my preferred canvas, the big yellow legal pad, I kept it in one of those old-school accordion folders,” Seinfeld said on the project in January. “So, I have every piece of stand-up comedy I thought was worth saving from 45 years of hacking away at this for all I was worth.” Presumably he left a page or two for jokes from 23 Hours to Kill.