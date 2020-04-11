Jimmy Fallon’s Dog Might Be a Cat in Disguise

We haven’t seen this much adorable Gary disobedience since the time a certain snail was forced to take a bath in his pineapple house under the sea. Unlike Jimmy Fallon’s camera-ready daughters (and, dare we say, camera-ready slide) the family dog wasn’t exactly springing at the opportunity to comply with Fallon’s “up” and “sit” commands during Friday’s edition of the show. She just wanted to be cute and breathe! And look admiringly at her dad from his lap, too. “Aw, she’s such a good dog,” his wife, Nancy, says from behind the lens. That she is, even if Gary’s paws have a certain cat energy.

