No Need to Remind Jimmy Fallon That He’s a Wife Guy

She made her list, checked it twice, and realized Jimmy Fallon might be her preferred late-night Jimmy after all. On Tuesday’s Tonight Show, Nancy Juvonen’s dating advice took a turn for the personal when she reminisced about how Fallon turned out to be a keeper all those years ago — and it’s because she made herself sit down and physically write a list about what she wanted in a partner, just prior to meeting him on the set of Fever Pitch. (We love impeccable timing from the love gods.) “It’s just a way of understanding what you’re after better,” Juvonen explained. “My older list is different. It was more about someone who loves family. I’ve dated people who don’t actually want to be around family, and I love my family. So that’s a big one. Someone that had the same sense of fun that I did.” And, eyeing Fallon’s dadbod physique, “someone who’s really muscly and great-looking and the most handsome prince in the world.” He’s not bothered by the deltoid dis, though. “I think,” Fallon added, “everyone knows at home how lucky I am.”

