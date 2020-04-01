Joe Exotic Is in Coronavirus Isolation in Jail, Says Husband Dillon Passage

Dillon and Joe Photo: Netflix

The prison where Tiger King subject Joe Exotic is currently being held has “put him on COVID-19 isolation” because in “the previous jail he was at, there were cases,” according to Exotic’s fourth husband, Dillon Passage. Passage doesn’t explicitly state that Exotic has tested positive. The 24-year-old bartender was interviewed from his home in Florida today by Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM series Andy Cohen Live, and Passage used the opportunity to answer questions about his and Exotic’s marriage and his thoughts on the Netflix docuseries.

While Exotic has not been able to watch the series from his prison quarantine, Passage says that Exotic has been “ecstatic” about fan reactions, and that “once this show dropped, he was getting hundreds and hundreds of emails to his jail mail.” Passage affirmed to Andy that “I do love Joe,” and that he has “no intention of leaving” his husband. “I’m not just gonna dip out and abandon him when he needs me most.” Passage also says that he maintains a good relationship with Tiger King’s producers, and describes how the show was “supposed to be about the big cat underworld, but then Joe got arrested and it completely changed the whole dynamic.” The arrest for attempted murder-for-hire and wildlife violations was “mind-blowing” to Passage, who says that, “All I wanted to do was stay at home and take care of my animals. That’s what I thought I was gonna do for the rest of my life.”

And for anyone who’s wondering: Passage describes Exotic as a “power vers” and tells Andy that no, there were never tigers in the room when he and Exotic had sex. The Prince Albert padlock also stays off in bed. The full interview is available on YouTube.