‘Joe Exotic’ Stopped by to Visit Stephen Colbert From Prison

As teased on Instagram Monday, Joe Exotic stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert via teleconference call from prison, and if he now looks exactly like Reno 911! star and writer Thomas Lennon, well, you can go ahead and blame You-Know-Who. How or why Carole Baskin could pull off altering her archrival’s face to look like the Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ actor remains unclear, but maybe we can find out more in Investigation Discovery’s upcoming special Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic, a spiritual sequel to Netflix’s hit docuseries Tiger King and just one of the 20 more Joe Exotic specials we’re going to need to get through this quarantine.

