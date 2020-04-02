Joe Exotic Transferred To Prison Medical Center From Coronavirus Isolation

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

On Thursday, the New York Post reported that Joe Exotic was transferred to a prison medical center from coronavirus isolation. According to inmate records, the 57 year old Tiger King star is now located at the Federal Bureau of Prisons-operated Federal Medical Center Fort Worth for male inmates of all security levels with special medical needs. Exotic is currently serving a 22 year sentence for orchestrating a murder for hire plot against his nemesis Carole Baskin as well as violating the Endangered Species Act and falsifying wildlife records.

While Exotic has been transferred to the hospital, it is unclear as to whether or not he has contracted COVID-19. In an interview with Andy Cohen earlier this week, Exotic’s fourth husband, Dillon Passage, said that Exotic has been in coronavirus isolation because of confirmed cases where he was previously held at the Grady County Jail in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Just yesterday, Exotic appeared on The Late Show via video chat, giving Stephen Colbert an update on his life from jail. A Grady County staffer told the Post that Exotic “was no longer here at this facility” but did not confirm whether Exotic had tested positive for coronavirus.