Normally, if you had to dance with your dad at prom, you’d be hearing about it from your classmates for the rest of your life. Your peers would start a petition to rename your school Remember When Marli Danced With Her Dad At Prom? Memorial High. However, the coronavirus quarantine has softened all of our hearts, and John Krasinski’s heart seemed plenty soft to begin with. That’s why, inspired by the recent viral video of Alabama teen Marli Odgers dancing with her dad in lieu of her canceled school function, Krasinski threw a virtual prom on his Some Good News YouTube channel.

Joining the actor were Least Likely To Be Named Prom Queen And Thus Most Likely To Win singer Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers, with two brief cameos from Chance the Rapper and Krasinski’s Office mate Rainn Wilson. Overall, at least as fun as our actual physical prom, minus the $$$. Hope you enjoyed, Class of 2020!