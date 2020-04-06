Hamilton Cast Reunion Happens in Separate Rooms

Remember good things? Remember unbridled joy? John Krasinski attempted to re-create that feeling on his new YouTube series, Some Good News, by reuniting the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, including the man on the $10 bill himself, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Krasinski was surprising 9-year-old superfan Aubrey, who said she would watch Miranda and Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt, in Mary Poppins Returns because she didn’t have the opportunity to see him in Hamilton on Broadway. The Quiet Place director promised her they’d see the musical once the coronavirus pandemic settled down, but until then, she’d just have to settle for a private video-call concert with the iconic cast. “Since you couldn’t go to Hamilton, we’re bringing Hamilton to you,” Krasinski said. Anthony Ramos, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Javier Muñoz, and more conference-called in from their homes to perform the opening number from the show, “Alexander Hamilton,” to a stunned Aubrey. Wow. Starting to think the power of music will get us through.

