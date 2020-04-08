Bruce Springsteen, Bonnie Raitt, and More Celebrities Pay Tribute to John Prine

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Tributes to John Prine, a folk performer and songwriter celebrated for his clever and poignant lyricism, poured in on social media after his death on April 7. “Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine,” Bruce Springsteen tweeted. “John and I were ‘New Dylans’ together in the early ’70s and he was never anything but the loveliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family.” Bonnie Raitt, who found a hit in Prine’s song “Angel From Montgomery,” wrote, “Words can’t even come close. I’m crushed by the loss of my dear friend, John. My heart and love go out to Fiona and all the family. For all of us whose hearts are breaking, we will keep singing his songs and holding him near.”

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon tweeted about seeing a man who looked like Prine in Milwaukee earlier in the day. “The man looked at me and smiled. I thought to myself I’m so glad John got better,” he wrote. “A simple majority of who I am as a person, let alone a musician, is because of John Prine. He is my number 1. I’m very very sad about all this. I feel more Truly blessed than anything for Him.” Prine died at 73 due to coronavirus-related complications, after being hospitalized on March 29. Here are more tributes from musicians and celebrities.

Words can't even come close.

After having quite possibly the strangest emotional experience of my life voting this morning



I pulled into a parking lot to simply breath and cry



I saw a man get out of his car nearby

And I thought , god he looks like John Prine.

His hobbled walk, his scarred throat.

1/2 — blobtower (@blobtower) April 8, 2020

The man looked at me and smiled.

I thought to myself

I’m so glad John got better.

-



A simple majority of who I am as a person, let alone a musician, is because of John prine.

He is my number 1.



I’m very very sad about all this.



I feel more Truly blessed than anything for Him — blobtower (@blobtower) April 8, 2020

Just give me one thing I can hold on to. I'm just heartbroken. #johnprine — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) April 8, 2020

We love you John. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 8, 2020

Well for once I’m glad I don’t have to go up on a stage and try to sing tonight. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 8, 2020

There better be a rain of redneck hell gonna pour down on the bastards that made this virus that took John Prine from us. I’m fuckin’ pissed. And very saddened for this los of an American icon. — Shooter Jennings (@ShooterJennings) April 8, 2020

better at it than pretty much any of us. decades of service to song. this is a loss with no upside. goodbye John Prine, your voice will live on as long as there's people who need help, which is to say forever. https://t.co/e6GA633ntl — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) April 8, 2020

RIP John Prine. The real deal. Great American singer/songwriter that found the heart and humor in even the darkest of human stories through song. Genius. Very heavy loss. — marc maron (@marcmaron) April 8, 2020

It hurts so bad to read the news. I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine. — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) April 8, 2020

Just gutting. No one wrote songs about humankind with more grace and wit. To quote him, "He was in heaven before he died." https://t.co/VPpBn4UJLV — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) April 8, 2020

Heartbroken to hear that John Prine has been taken from us by this damnable virus. He was one of the greatest storytellers to grace pop music and every song would leave you with a wry smile. https://t.co/RVxDl9X0gj — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) April 8, 2020

With a heavy heart, but deep love and gratitude for his gift he gave us all- Goodbye, John Prine. https://t.co/kGkNJYl3hI — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 8, 2020

My heart hurts learning that John Prine has passed away. He is singing with the angels. You will be missed but your songs will live on. ❤️ — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) April 8, 2020

john prine is as good as it gets. an honor to be alive during his time making work. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) April 8, 2020

Heartbroken. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) April 8, 2020