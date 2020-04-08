Bruce Springsteen, Bonnie Raitt, and More Celebrities Pay Tribute to John Prine

Tributes to John Prine, a folk performer and songwriter celebrated for his clever and poignant lyricism, poured in on social media after his death on April 7. “Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine,” Bruce Springsteen tweeted. “John and I were ‘New Dylans’ together in the early ’70s and he was never anything but the loveliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family.” Bonnie Raitt, who found a hit in Prine’s song “Angel From Montgomery,” wrote, “Words can’t even come close. I’m crushed by the loss of my dear friend, John. My heart and love go out to Fiona and all the family. For all of us whose hearts are breaking, we will keep singing his songs and holding him near.”
Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon tweeted about seeing a man who looked like Prine in Milwaukee earlier in the day. “The man looked at me and smiled. I thought to myself I’m so glad John got better,” he wrote. “A simple majority of who I am as a person, let alone a musician, is because of John Prine. He is my number 1. I’m very very sad about all this. I feel more Truly blessed than anything for Him.” Prine died at 73 due to coronavirus-related complications, after being hospitalized on March 29. Here are more tributes from musicians and celebrities.