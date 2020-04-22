Woah! We were halfway through Jon Bon Jovi singing an acoustic version of “Livin’ On a Prayer” for the Jersey4Jersey benefit on Wednesday night when we snuck a peak at a bespoke piece of art in the back of his home studio: A large black and white photograph of a young Jovi, during his peak hairspray years, sensually holding a microphone. We admire the confidence. We love the confidence! The song and guitar work was pretty good, too. “You’re looking for that virtual hug,” the new Rock and Roll of Fame inductee said earlier in the show. “We will get through. Sit back and enjoy.” We certainly did, with a taylor ham and egg sandwich that had a light squeeze of ketchup.

