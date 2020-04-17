Cool Grandma Judi Dench Gets Into Quarantine TikTok

If you had Judi Dench hitting the woah on your 2020 bingo card, please scratch it off now. Photo: sam.williams1/TikTok

As if there was any doubt that Dame Judi Dench was a cool grandma, her grandson, Sam Williams, just proved it on TikTok. Everyone and their mom, and, apparently, their mom’s mom, is hopping onto TikTok to relieve some boredom throughout the pandemic, even a dame. This grandma-grandson duo did a TikTok dance to “Cheryl,” by Yung Gravy, but due to the quarantine, it had to be done virtually. So, Sam propped up a clip of his grandma (in what looks like a lush little yard) so they could dance side by side. While she’s been making FaceTime appearances on Williams’s TikTok for a bit, beating him to the punch line in several jokes, this is Dench’s first dance trend. “Judi Dench hitting the woah” is being added to the list of things we did not expect to happen in 2020 — right up there with “pandemic” — but she hits it so clean, she might want to make a TikTok for herself. Williams has already done the infamous “Famous Relative Check,” which he captioned, “Not sure who she is but seems that she is my grandma.” Maybe one day she’ll have that Charli D’Amelio kind of fame. Until then, she better get to learning “Renegade.”

