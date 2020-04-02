Watch JLD Surprise Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham

Photo: Vulture

A fun thing that two friends trapped in isolation can do on Instagram is catch up live for an audience of their followers. So, we at Vulture figured, why not orchestrate a series of these catch-ups between two friends? Specifically, between two comedian friends who can use this opportunity to have a nice time hanging out with someone they know well. To keep things simple in these complicated times, we’re calling it Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well.

Our first pairing happened Tuesday night with Playing House’s Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham. The duo talked self-care, having way too much family time, and hair concerns, as one does in times like these. But that’s not all. Though we only signed on for a nice time with two friends, a third friend decided to make a surprise appearance. That third friend was none other than Julia Louis-Dreyfus — or JLD, as her two friends Lennon and Jessica call her — and she came in hot with lipstick and dance moves. It was just the respite we needed from our daily routine of long, tense silences punctuated only by Tiger King episodes. If you happened to miss it, we saved the whole thing. And we have even more friend pairings on deck for the future with Adam Pally and Casey Wilson set to have a nice time next week, Wednesday, April 8, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. See you then!