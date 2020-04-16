Kehlani Has Mastered the Art of the Quarantine Music Video

Even in the comfort of her own home, Kehlani just wants some privacy. That’s the theme of her new song and music video, “Everybody Business,” anyway. In the song, she takes aim at the press and the internet always speculating about her relationships. And she shot the video where they can’t see her, in her own backyard. It’s a simple outing that mostly features her singing among some plants, where her fabulous purple suit pops (she did her own styling, of course). “Everybody Business” is Kehlani’s second music video under quarantine, after she released a lo-fi, equally solo one for “Toxic” in March. Assuming the Video Music Awards won’t get canceled like everything else, we’d like to submit some nominations for Best Quarantine Video.

