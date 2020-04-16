“You may not have a stage, but you still have a voice.” Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson’s quarantine productivity is putting the rest of us to shame. She’s been recording new Kellyokes from her Montana ranch for her talk show, while also managing the premiere of her new movie, Trolls World Tour, and figuring out how to adapt the rest of this season of The Voice, on which she’s a coach. Today, we can add releasing a new single to that list. Clarkson dropped her motivational new track “I Dare You” on April 16 — and yes, she recorded it before all of this, but we’re still impressed. She also premiered the new song on The Kelly Clarkson Show, along with its five (count ’em) multilingual duets featuring singers in Spanish, French, Arabic, Hebrew, and German, if that wasn’t enough. “You may not have the stage, but you still have a voice,” Clarkson sings on the track — and clearly, losing her TV stage hasn’t kept her from showing off her voice.