Kourtney Kardashian Is Over Reality TV Life After Brawl With Kim

Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ longest-running on-again, off-again feud came to a head in recent episodes, when Kourtney and Kim Kardashian — sisters, business partners, mortal enemies — got into a physical fight over … Kourtney’s work ethic? (Doesn’t seem like something worth smearing KKW Beauty foundation all over a wall for, but they knew Khloé would clean it up.) In last night’s episode, the sisters reeled from the altercation and Kourtney made the decision to walk away from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Dun, dun, dun! “I’ve decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow,” she said in the show. IRL, Kourtney opted out of livetweeting the episode (a tried-and-true Kardashian tradition) and, instead, defended her decision.

it’s the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had. I’ve decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) April 3, 2020

“I won’t be live tweeting #KUWTK tonight, as I’m spending time with my kids while they are on spring break,” she wrote, diplomatically. “I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well. In fact, it’s the hardest and most rewarding job that I have ever had.” Judgy fans, do not forget that Kourtney has three kids and a Scott Disick to look after. That’s full-time, no benefits. “I’ve decided to put my focus on my kids and my lifestyle brand, Poosh, which is all about finding YOUR healthy balance for living your best life,” she continued. “I don’t judge anyone who chooses a different route, and I hope that everyone can appreciate my choices as well.” Meanwhile, Kim’s Twitter was business as usual, not even commenting on Kourtney’s bombshell decision. It’s unclear how long Kourtney actually stepped away from filming, but fans (and Kris Jenner’s bank account) are hopeful that she’ll be back.