Now that the late-night shows have figured out how to keep producing episodes despite being quarantined during a pandemic, it’s about time soap operas followed suit. With that, behold this exclusive clip from The Longest Days of Our Lives, which Jimmy Fallon unveiled during last night’s Tonight Show. With help from fellow SNL alums Kristen Wiig (as Vanessa and Melinda Charmin — yes, that Charmin) and Will Ferrell (as Alejandro, Montgomery, and Fontaine), Fallon (as Winston) leads a stunning scene of love, loss, betrayal, shocking revelations, and lots of rhyming — all done while the characters are quarantined over video chat. It’s basically “The Californians” if the sketch were done over Zoom, with the performers constantly changing characters via wigs and fake mustaches, and the sketch ending with a big twist from the heiress to the Charmin toilet paper fortune herself. (Also, props to Wiig for delivering the best line suited for our current pandemic chaos: “It’s Vanessa! In quarantine! Beans!!”)

