Photo: 2015 Todd Williamson

Reality TV personality Kristin Cavallari, of Laguna Beach and The Hills fame, and former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler are getting a divorce. The couple made the announcement on their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” Cavallari wrote. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart.” Cutler shared the same statement on his Instagram, concluding with a request that “everyone … respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Cavallari and Cutler — heretofore the couple at the center of the reality series, Very Cavallari — have been together for a decade. They married in 2013 and have three children. Their announcement would seemingly make them the first celebrities to divorce during our current period of mandatory isolation that the coronavirus has ushered in. In early April, the family returned to Nashville after being “quarantined” for three weeks in the Bahamas, where they were vacationing when Tennessee entered its stay-at-home order, which is poised to lift on April 30. Until then, Cavallari and Cutler would appear to be social distancing together, joining the great ranks of people who suddenly find themselves obligated to isolate with an ex.