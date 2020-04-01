Kylie Jenner Will Start Making Hand Sanitizer

Kylie Jenner. Photo: Getty Images/2020 Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and her mom(ager), Kris Jenner, announced Tuesday that they would make a mass hand sanitizer donation to hospitals in southern California. Their custom product, a joint effort with Coty Inc., will be “dedicated to first responders working to support our communities” during the coronavirus pandemic, according to ABC News.

Coty Inc. is a major stakeholder in Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics, and it happens to have redirected some of its facilities to hydro-alcoholic gel production last week. At the time, Coty said it would provide the product to “medical and emergency services staff,” as well as employees responsible for making the sanitizer and getting it to people in need.

According to Page Six, Coty will be making Kylie’s hand sanitizer in its factories, and Kylie Skin products will not be affected. Kylie Cosmetics, meanwhile, paused distribution after California issued a statewide stay-at-home order earlier this month.

Doctors, first responders, and other medical professionals currently face severe shortages of personal protective equipment, and over the past few weeks, a number of big-name brands have redirected resources to the coronavirus fight. Chanel, Christian Siriano, and Prada are all sewing masks for medical professionals, while LVMH, Estée Lauder, L’Oreal, are manufacturing hand sanitizer.

Kylie, a billionaire at 22, has also donated $1 million to buy protective gear for first responders. In mid-March, after being called upon by the surgeon general of the United States to do so, she issued an Instagram plea to her approximately 168 million followers to follow social distancing instructions and just stay home.