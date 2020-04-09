Lady Antebellum Gives New Meaning to ‘Islands In The Stream’

In quarantine times, every person is an island, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get together and sing via the power of technology. Lady Antebellum proved this on Wednesday evening with their cover of “Islands in the Stream” for “CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares,” a tribute concert honoring the life and music of Kenny Rogers as well as raising funds for MusiCare’s COVID-19 relief fund. The country music group sang Dolly Parton, who performed earlier that night, and Kenny Rogers’s famous duet over video chat from their separate quarantine places of residence, incapsulating what it means to be isolated, six feet away from anyone else on an island in a stream. While Lady Antebellum certainly isn’t the first group to successfully sing together over Zoom, they quite impressively seamlessly layered three vocal tracks, two electric guitars, an acoustic guitar, a bass guitar, a piano, and a drum set on top of each other for their video performance. We rely on each other, uh huh.

