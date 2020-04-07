Just because she postponed her album doesn’t mean Lady Gaga hasn’t been busy. The pop star put on her serious glasses to do the late-night rounds on April 6. She Zoomed into three separate conversations with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel about the upcoming not-a-fundraiser coronavirus special that she curated for CBS, NBC, and ABC. The three will co-host the special, and “not in any particular order,” as she explained to Colbert. Or, as she put it to Kimmel, “It’s gonna be like one person with three heads.”

A true businesswoman, Gaga’s spent her quarantine in the family office (“Just in case we needed to work on anything,” she told Fallon), putting together her special and making some fundraising calls so that all the money will be raised before the show airs on April 18 at 8 p.m. And she’s only raised some $35 million so far — along with debuting her Chromatica cover in her free time. At least one host is excited: “Just like Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, we’ll be standing next to you peeing our pants on live TV,” Colbert told Gaga. “No, you can’t do that!” she replied. There’s only one way to see what happens.