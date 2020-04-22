Well, at least Lady Gaga knows how to handle a leak by now. On Wednesday, music-hungry fans noticed a new listing on Target’s website today for Chromatica, Lady Gaga’s long-awaited sixth album that’s currently sitting in purgatory due to the coronavirus pandemic (it was originally set for an April 10 release). Sure, that sounds fine: Why not rack up those preorders? Maybe it would’ve been … if Target hadn’t also uploaded the back cover of the album with the artwork, revealing the entire deluxe edition tracklist and some exciting features. Oof. The cover was quickly taken off Target’s website (you can still preorder the album, and it’s even on sale), but here’s what we know: Ariana Grande (!), Blackpink (!!) and Elton John (!!!) will all be featured on the album. There are also three tracks called “Chromatica,” because that’s what we call commitment. Check out the full tracklist below, compliments of the stans. Talk about a Target Exclusive!
Who Forgot to Tell Target About Lady Gaga’s Album Delay?
Can Gaga have one secret? Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T