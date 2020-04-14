Yes, Lady Gaga can get Taylor Swift to perform. Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

What can’t Lady Gaga do? With ample free time after delaying new album Chromatica, the star put on her glasses to organize a star-studded first-of-its-kind coronavirus special, One World: Together at Home. She’s already brought together the three major late-night hosts to emcee and worked with Global Citizen to raise a nice $35 million for the World Health Organization, since the show itself isn’t a benefit. Now, she’s curated a new, top-tier slate of artists to join the special, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey, Usher, Ellen DeGeneres, Pharrell Williams, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Amy Poehler, Celine Dion, Awkwafina, and Alicia Keys. They join the already announced lineup that includes Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Alanis Morissette, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, John Legend, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Lizzo, Andrea Bocelli, Kacey Musgraves, and Chris Martin. And those are just the highlights.

If none of those celebrities strike your fancy, maybe you should check out the six-hour livestream that will precede the special. It’ll feature Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Annie Lennox, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Don Cheadle, Ellie Goulding, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Jack Black, Jameela Jamil, Jennifer Hudson, Jessie J, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Leslie Odom Jr., Liam Payne, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Niall Horan, Rita Ora, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sheryl Crow, the Killers, and Tim Gunn, among others. Catch the livestream on April 18 on YouTube, Amazon Prime, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Twitch, or Tidal beginning at 2 p.m. ET. The special kicks off at 8 p.m. that night on ABC, NBC, CBS, and the CW and will be broadcast on various global channels as well.