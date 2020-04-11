Photo: Getty Images for The Recording A/2020 The Recording Academy

Snaps for Lizzy Grant! Details of Lana Del Rey’s upcoming poetry audiobook, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, were revealed on Instagram earlier today. Del Rey announced that the audiobook would feature music from Norman Fucking Rockwell! collaborator Jack Antonoff, and posted cover art for the audiobook, before deleting her original post.

Del Rey had previously announced a book of poetry by the same name back in March 2019, and later a spoken word album set to be released on January 4, 2020. However, the release of the spoken word album was delayed following the theft of her sister and collaborator, Chuck Grant’s, art. Along with the cover art, Del Rey also posted a clip from the audiobook, titled simply “A poem.” The singer had announced back in December that proceeds from sales of her poetry would “benefit Native American organizations around the country, whether it was for preserving their rights or trying to help keep their land intact.” Check out the clip below.