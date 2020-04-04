Photo: Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Following a controversial rollout that included a publisher switch and criticism from his peers, Woody Allen’s new memoir, Apropos of Nothing, was released in late March. In the memoir, Allen addresses everything from his affair with Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn to his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow’s molestation accusation against him, and, perhaps most significantly, how he continues to maintain his “total” innocence. One of Allen’s past collaborators, Larry David, told the New York Times in a new quarantine profile that he’s been reading and thoroughly enjoying Apropos of Nothing at home. So much so, in fact, that it swayed him into believing Allen is an innocent man. “Yeah, it’s pretty great, it’s a fantastic book, so funny,” David, who starred in Allen’s 2009 film Whatever Works, explained. “You feel like you’re in the room with him and yeah, it’s just a great book and it’s hard to walk away after reading that book thinking that this guy did anything wrong.”

This is the first time David has commented on Allen, but he stopped short of saying if he would work with the director again. In recent years, numerous actors (such as Michael Caine, Hayley Atwell, and Kate Winslet) have publicly confirmed they will never again collaborate with Allen, although some other actors (such as Javier Bardem) don’t share the same sentiment. Allen was working on a new film about “a married American couple” with Christoph Waltz, Wallace Shawn, and Gina Gershon as recently as last year.