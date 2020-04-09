Forget toilet paper, what we need now more than ever, are crossover episodes: those precious moments in TV history where we get to pretend all the characters on all our favorite shows live in a much bigger reality than we can possibly know, in which they are all friends. Doesn’t that sound nice? Well, last night, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz and Superstore’s Lauren Ash gave us a small taste of what that might feel like when they jumped onto Vulture’s Instagram for the latest installment of our new series Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well.

Beatriz and Ash caught up on their quarantine routines (which mainly involve cooking) and missing Disneyland, as one does in times like these. Then, finally, they just came out and said it: There should be a Brooklyn Nine-Nine–Superstore crossover episode. Because why not? They have ideas! And it’d be fun! And we only live once, as we’re all keenly aware of (most serious voice), especially now! So, if you’re reading this and you have the power to make this happen because you either are a network executive or own a magic lamp … please do?

If you enjoyed this episode of Two Friends, get ready, because we have another episode tonight at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET with Indebted’s Adam Pally and series creator Dan Levy. Wow, maybe they could be in the crossover too?