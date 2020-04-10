Liam Gallagher Will Perform a Benefit Concert With or Without Noel

Liam doing his own percussion. Photo: GEORG HOCHMUTH/APA/AFP via Getty Images

There are two types of celebrity feuds: regular beefs, and what Arrested Development once deemed boyfights. Taylor and Kanye? That’s a feud. Cuomo brothers? Boyfight. Usher and the Weeknd aren’t brothers, so that’s a plain old feud. Noel and Liam Gallagher? Textbook boyfight. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Liam Gallagher has been trying to get his estranged former bandmate and brother Noel to join him in an Oasis reunion charity performance for coronavirus. Now, Liam has received half his wish: He announced on Twitter that he will perform a free concert for NHS and careworkers at the O2 in London on October 29. He tweeted the news on April 10, adding “They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them.” According to the O2 website’s event page, NHS workers and NHS contract staff can purchase two tickets, and will have to present valid NHS ID or Primary Care Trust ID for entry. The poster for the concert promises “special guests,” which we suppose leaves room open for Noel to have a change of heart.

It's an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s TheO2 on October 29th. They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them. LG x pic.twitter.com/iRfb2RNNNy — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 10, 2020

In case you missed the previous installments in the Gallagher boyfights series, Noel left the band in 2009, and in 2011 held a press conference where he cited Liam’s frequent violent behavior as his reason for leaving. Since then, Liam spent years using Twitter to dump on Noel, especially after the latter didn’t join him to perform at One Love Manchester (if you want a thorough timeline of Gallagher boyfights, Pitchfork has you covered). Liam has been trying to put his and Noel’s differences aside for a coronavirus charity benefit since mid-March, when he tweeted “we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c’mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers c’mon you know,” and followed it up with “c’mon noel what a gig oh and the cheeky girls what a fucking line up c’mon you know.”

Listen seriously a lot of people think I’m a cunt and I am a good looking cunt but once this is put to bed we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c’mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2020

All these miserable fucking cunts in bands who think there too cool for school the jam c’mon weller the smiths c’mon marr Rkid oasis c’mon noel what a gig oh and the cheeky girls what a fucking line up c’mon you know — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2020

This was right around the time that Liam released hand-washing videos with Oasis sing-along concepts like “WONDERWASH” and “champagne SOAPERNOVA.”

New tune WONDERWASH c’mon you know LG x pic.twitter.com/gGB1LyipB4 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020

Back by popular demand here’s champagne SOAPERNOVA thank you all for washing and I’ll see you down the road LG x pic.twitter.com/omk9Fr7OSk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020

On March 24, Liam changed his tactics, tweeting “Rite sick of pleading begging etc no more olive branches I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over all money going to NHS c’mon you know As we were LG x.”

Rite sick of pleading begging etc no more olive branches I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over all money going to NHS c’mon you know As we were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 24, 2020

But he conceded that a charity concert for NHS “will happen with or with out Noel Gallagher,” promising “it’ll still blow your knickers off.”

Wanna clear a few things up oasis gig for NHS charity as in all money raised goes to NHS not to me will happen with or with out Noel Gallagher it may not be the same but trust me it’ll still blow you knickers off as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 26, 2020

As of April 3, any efforts to reach out to Noel clearly hadn’t succeeded. Apparently Liam heard that “Noel Gallagher wants to burn my house down fucking hell im in total shock.”

So I hear Noel Gallagher wants to burn my house down fucking hell im in total shock and they say im the 1 who goes round threatning people WOW — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 3, 2020

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Mail, Noel has asked his local city council to install security measures like CCTV cameras and walls around his mansion, and he’s stocking up on beer for the lockdown.

Anyway, here’s “Wonderwall.”

liam gallagher asking noel gallagher to get oasis back together pic.twitter.com/phyM99X531 — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) April 3, 2020