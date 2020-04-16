Are Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti Beefing or Releasing New Music? Or Both?

Photo: Vulture and Getty Images

The reviews are in for Playboi Carti’s new song “@ MEH,” and one particularly important critic does not seem to be a fan. “Just Meh .,” Lil Uzi Vert tweeted, along with the cover art, on April 16. Uzi has been watching Carti over the past week, possibly waiting to make good on a promise he made after releasing his new album Eternal Atake in March. “Soon as HE drop imma drop again,” Uzi cryptically tweeted at the time. We don’t know who he is, but we do know Carti is planning something for “. MoNDaY,” according to his Twitter. Uzi then tweeted at Carti, “so u dropping Monday Bet it,” and copied Carti’s own “. MoNDaY” tweet. Uzi could be referring to their mythic unreleased collaboration 16*29, which has been sitting in purgatory due to their fluctuating friendship and persistent leaks. But he could also be talking about even more of his own music, after dropping an album-length addendum a week after the 18-track Eternal Atake. “I just made the realest shit of my life .,” he tweeted April 15, adding, “I ain’t done turning up BITCH.” He also tweeted, “Woke up the demon .,” another possible reference to Carti.

Let’s not forget the mixed signals Uzi gave about their friendship on Eternal Atake. “I’m with my boys and no we do not Milly Rock,” he rapped on “Silly Watch” — which could’ve been read as a veiled reference to Playboi Carti’s bars on “Magnolia,” but Uzi clarified “was just rhyming.” Meanwhile, opening track “Baby Pluto” included a reference to Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red, which could be the Monday release in question. On that same track, Uzi also reminded us, “Beef I do not partake / No I do not eat steak.” But will fans be eating on Monday?