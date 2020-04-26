Lil Uzi Vert, King of Quarantine Releases, Drops New Song ‘Sasuke’

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL

Unlike most of us, who have to struggle through a thick brain fog to reply to an email or craft a Zoom invite, Lil Uzi Vert has been creatively breezing through quarantine, dropping a new song just a matter of weeks after premiering his second studio album and a follow-up EP.

The Philadelphia rapper debuted “Sasuke” on Friday, having released his much-anticipated album Eternal Atake on March 6 and LUV vs. the World 2, a sequel to his 2016 mixtape Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World, on March 13. The pair were bundled together as Eternal Atake (Deluxe.) On his new song, the rapper pays homage to his favorite Naruto character Sasuke, a ninja and one of the last members of the Uchiha clan. Depending on how long quarantine lasts, why not go ahead and write an entire concept album dedicated to the beloved anime series? Great, so we’ll check back in with Lil Uzi in May to see where he’s at with that.